Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795,987 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $51.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

