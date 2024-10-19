Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Lifted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.76% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $224,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

