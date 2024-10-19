Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Decreased by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $305,000.

Shares of VO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.32. 309,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.34 and a 200-day moving average of $248.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $270.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

