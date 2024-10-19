Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $252.52 and last traded at $251.44, with a volume of 16401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.57 and its 200 day moving average is $232.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

