Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

