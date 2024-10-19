Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,411,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,387,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.