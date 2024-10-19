Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Boosted by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $273.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.40 and its 200-day moving average is $254.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $274.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

