Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $128,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.05. 429,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,848. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $205.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

