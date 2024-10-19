Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.57 and last traded at $98.57, with a volume of 1488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.32.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $962.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.