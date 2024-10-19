Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by P E Global LLC

P E Global LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,297,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 18.1% of P E Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. P E Global LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $65,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BNDX stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.