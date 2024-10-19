Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,104,000 after purchasing an additional 222,213 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,508,000 after buying an additional 162,200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. 6,638,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

