Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.91. 1,333,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.