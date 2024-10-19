Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,848. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $205.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day moving average of $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

