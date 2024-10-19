VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.66 and traded as high as $30.15. VEON shares last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 9,334 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

VEON Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VEON by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in VEON by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in VEON by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,533,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 591,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,387,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,754,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

