Veren (NYSE:VRN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Veren (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Veren Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE VRN opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Veren has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 2.14.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $852.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.00 million. Veren had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veren will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0834 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Veren’s payout ratio is -412.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRN. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veren during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veren during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Veren in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Veren in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

