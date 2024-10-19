Vert Asset Management LLC Acquires 394 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. SL Green Realty accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLG opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.42). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -112.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

