Vert Asset Management LLC Purchases 688 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 7.1% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $176.90 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $177.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.93 and its 200-day moving average is $154.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.