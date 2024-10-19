VF (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus raised shares of VF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.24.

Shares of VFC opened at $19.60 on Friday. VF has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

VF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of VF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in VF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in VF by 6,981.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter worth $39,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VF

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

