Victorian Plumbing Group’s (VIC) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.72) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Victorian Plumbing Group stock opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £359.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,762.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32.

In other news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,525,724.73). Company insiders own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

