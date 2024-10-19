Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

