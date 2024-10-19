WazirX (WRX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $45.79 million and $369,563.22 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.00250674 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

