Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Barclays

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

