Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Webster Financial by 340.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $58.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Webster Financial

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.