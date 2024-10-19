Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.62, but opened at $50.50. Webster Financial shares last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 146,355 shares changing hands.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,874,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,377,000 after purchasing an additional 191,894 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Webster Financial by 20.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Webster Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

