Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s current price.

DT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $158,369,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,162 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

