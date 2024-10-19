Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $25.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTH. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,412.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at $123,804,786.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,229,662 shares of company stock valued at $88,338,653. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1,443.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,192 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 402.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 83,654 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 75,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,134,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

