Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $24.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.20 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,104,000 after purchasing an additional 173,378 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

