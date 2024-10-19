Wells Fargo & Company Raises CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $32.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

