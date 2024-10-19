Wells Fargo & Company Raises UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target to $27.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get UGI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UGI

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. UGI has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $26.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Institutional Trading of UGI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at $2,088,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in UGI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,121,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,669,000 after buying an additional 625,128 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of UGI by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 523,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after buying an additional 191,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.