Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Raised by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1,231.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Welltower were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $309,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,213 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $254,977,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL opened at $132.24 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

