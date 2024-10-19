West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 151.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 375.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,670,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPB opened at $91.48 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $96.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

