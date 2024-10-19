West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $159.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $170.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,677,950.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.