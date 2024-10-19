West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 27.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $415.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

