West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 220 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 58,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 15,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 45.5% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $227.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $236.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

