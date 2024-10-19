West Oak Capital LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $161.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average is $145.18. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

