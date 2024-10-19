West Oak Capital LLC Sells 190 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $181,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $228.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

