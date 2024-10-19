West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $293.32 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $413.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

