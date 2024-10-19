Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bank Financial raised Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Western Copper & Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WRN

Western Copper & Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WRN opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18. Western Copper & Gold has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $237.83 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Western Copper & Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Copper & Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.