Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 300,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 117,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.