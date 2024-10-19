Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.49 and traded as low as $22.44. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 20,622 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $284.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $275,880.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 182,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,260.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,119 shares of company stock valued at $369,340. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth $2,169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

