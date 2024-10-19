Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 168,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,034,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%.
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
