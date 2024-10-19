Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 168,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,034,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

About Wheels Up Experience

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 1,399.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,742 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 15,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.