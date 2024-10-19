Willem A. Meintjes Sells 1,500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,875,366.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MRVL stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

