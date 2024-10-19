WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.90 and traded as high as $52.48. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 212,048 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 324,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 297,541 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 101,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

