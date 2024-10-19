WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.31 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 53.41 ($0.70). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 51.42 ($0.67), with a volume of 479 shares changing hands.
WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.14.
