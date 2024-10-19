WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.79. Approximately 18,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $78.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

