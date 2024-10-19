WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

