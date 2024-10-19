Wrapped Matic Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $58.49 million and approximately $14.13 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000116 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.00250820 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 157,446,612 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 157,446,612.27879405. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37428764 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3363 active market(s) with $17,569,394.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.