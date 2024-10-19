Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $3.57. Xenetic Biosciences shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 4,306 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.83). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 186.39%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

