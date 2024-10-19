xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,657.81

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001509 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $3,657.81 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000105 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.69 or 0.00250260 BTC.

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

According to CryptoCompare, "xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades."

