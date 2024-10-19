Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.56 and last traded at $54.36, with a volume of 6740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 614.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

